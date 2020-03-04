Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 dead after 18-wheeler wreck, oil spill at Moulton intersection Full Story

Here's who won on Super Tuesday

Article Image

Former Vice President Joe Biden is...

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 9:21 AM
Posted By: CNN

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to rack up Super Tuesday wins in nine states, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will win three states and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won one US territory.

California and Maine have not yet been called. Here's where the Super Tuesday election results stand as of early Wednesday.

Biden is projected to win:

Sanders is projected to win:

Bloomberg won this US territory:

These states have not been called as of 3 a.m. Wednesday:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events