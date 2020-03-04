Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to rack up Super Tuesday wins in nine states, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will win three states and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won one US territory.
California and Maine have not yet been called. Here's where the Super Tuesday election results stand as of early Wednesday.
Biden is projected to win:
Sanders is projected to win:
Bloomberg won this US territory:
These states have not been called as of 3 a.m. Wednesday:
Related Content
- Here's who won on Super Tuesday
- Cannabis company says CBS won't air its Super Bowl ad
- Here's who spent big on ads in Super Tuesday states
- Biden wins South Carolina, hopes for Super Tuesday momentum
- Alabama voters picking presidential, Senate, more candidates on Super Tuesday
- Watch WAAY 31 for Alabama voting results on Super Tuesday!
- Dry and some sun for the rest of Super Tuesday
- Marshall County jail funds on the ballot this Super Tuesday
- ELECTION RESULTS: Here's what's happening in Super Tuesday states
Scroll for more content...