Clear
BREAKING NEWS Escaped inmate with Marshall County ties recaptured Full Story

A 'Bachelor' for seniors is headed to ABC

Article Image

Ok, boomers. "The Bachelor" franchise is about to get bigger. ABC is casting a new version of the show with "seniors looking for love."The surprise...

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 2:21 PM
Posted By: CNN

Ok, boomers. "The Bachelor" franchise is about to get bigger. ABC is casting a new version of the show with "seniors looking for love."

The surprise was revealed during Monday's episode of "The Bachelor," when the network put out a casting call for people 65 and over.

One producer offered more details on Instagram, writing: "Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women in their golden for a new exciting dating show."

ABC reality show head Rob Mills described what producers are looking for with, "#Bachelornation give us your Grumpiest Old Men, give us your Goldenest Girls."

When one person suggested the new season be filmed in Boca Raton, FL., Mills replied, "I always say the audience are the best producers."

"The Bachelor" is currently in Season 24.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events