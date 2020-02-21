Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

McDonald's is making scented candles that smell like your favorite Quarter Pounder ingredients

Article Image

Ever been so hungry for McDonald's you could smell it? It could be your imagination. Or, it could be the candles.The fast food chain is making a six-p...

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 7:31 AM
Posted By: CNN

Ever been so hungry for McDonald's you could smell it? It could be your imagination. Or, it could be the candles.

The fast food chain is making a six-pack of scented candles that will smell like your favorite Quarter Pounder ingredients -- a bun, ketchup, pickles, cheese, onion and beef, it announced.

The candles were created to celebrate the burger's nearly 50-year run.

And that's not all -- McDonald's also released a line of merchandise that includes mittens, calendars, lockets, T-shirts, stickers and pins, all for its biggest Quarter Pounder fanatics.

The items are available for purchase on the McDonald's fan club website.

The candles are still marked "Coming Soon," so don't draw that romantic bubble bath quite yet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Florence
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Fayetteville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Decatur
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events