Two homes collapse in landslide along the Tennessee River

The shifting land brought down two neighboring houses within a day

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 9:14 AM
Posted By: CNN

Two homes collapsed over the weekend in a landslide along the Tennessee River, according to the Hardin County Fire Department.

Both houses were in danger of collapsing when firefighters responded Saturday evening to an area known as Chalk Bluff, the Hardin County Fire Department said in a Facebook post. One home was occupied, and firefighters safely evacuated the homeowners from the property, which is about 100 miles northeast of Memphis.

An hour later, the vacant house collapsed down the steep bank, Hardin County fire officials said. The Hardin County Fire Department captured the moment that home collapsed down the rain-soaked bluff.

By Sunday afternoon, the second home was also swept into the Tennessee River, Hardin County fire officials said.

