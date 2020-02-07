Keith Richards quit smoking - just in time for the Rolling Stones tour

Keith Richards is continuing his march towards healthy living.
The Rolling Stones guitarist kind of gave up drinking in 2018 and now says he has been off of cigarettes since October.
"Done that, been there," the 76-year-old rocker said during an interview with Q104.3 New York's Jim Kerr.
Richards, along with his fellow band members, was known for his hard living for years which included drugs and booze.
On Thursday the Rolling Stones announced their 2020 No Filter Tour dates which starts May 8 in San Diego, California and concludes July 9 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Richards said the group added the dates because "I think both Mick and I felt that on the last tour we were just getting going."
