Tornadoes continue to threaten Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states

Some communities in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic were still facing tornado warnings or watches Thursday night as a vicious storm system cut through the Eastern Seaboard.

The storm, which has stretched to New England, has already killed one person and could hammer millions more with ice, torrential rain and more tornadoes.

There were tornado warnings in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service. Portions of Florida and Georgia had tornado watches, as did South Carolina.

Earlier, a tornado in Marengo County, Alabama, killed one person and left another person injured, Demopolis Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Pope said. The small tornado briefly touched down around 2:15 a.m. and destroyed two mobile homes.

Another twister caused major damage in Mississippi, the Jasper County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook.

Flights to and from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina were stopped for three hours until after officials inspected the airfield for damage in the wake of the punishing storm.

'The airfield inspection is complete and no damage was found. The airfield is now operational. Flights are landing and departing. Please check with your airline for updated flight status,' officials said on the airport's Twitter feed just after 2 p.m. ET.

At the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, severe weather caused widespread delays around lunchtime.

For departing flights, gate holds and taxi delays were as long 1 hour and 30 minutes, said the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control System Command Center. By midafternoon, delays for arrivals and departures were less than 15 minutes.

Across the Southeast, tens of millions of people are under a flood warnings or watches after the lengthy band of torrential rain marched east.

More than 36 million people were under a winter weather advisory.

In the Northeast, 'snow is pounding New England along with ice, bringing dangerous travel,' CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

The storm's colder drier air will clash with warm moist air across the East through the end of this week.

This clash will lead to a swath of snow from Texas to New England and sleet from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic.