These airlines have suspended flights to and from China

Airlines around the world have responded to the coronavirus outbreak by suspending flights to and from China, severely disrupting travel by tourists and business executives in one of the world's busiest aviation markets.

Here's a roundup of some major airlines that have suspended or reduced their flights to mainland China:

North America

American Airlines - Suspended until March 27

United Airlines - Suspended until March 28

Delta - Suspended until April 30

Air Canada - Suspended until February 29

Asia and Oceania

Air Asia - Some flights suspended until February 29

All Nippon - Some flights suspended until March 29

Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon - 90% reduction in flights

Japan Airlines - Some flights suspended until March 28

Korean Air - Some flights suspended until the end of March

Singapore Airlines and SilkAir - Some flights suspended until March 1

Qantas - Suspended until March 29

Air New Zealand - Suspended until March 29

Europe and the Middle East