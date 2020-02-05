Airlines around the world have responded to the coronavirus outbreak by suspending flights to and from China, severely disrupting travel by tourists and business executives in one of the world's busiest aviation markets.
Here's a roundup of some major airlines that have suspended or reduced their flights to mainland China:
North America
- American Airlines - Suspended until March 27
- United Airlines - Suspended until March 28
- Delta - Suspended until April 30
- Air Canada - Suspended until February 29
Asia and Oceania
- Air Asia - Some flights suspended until February 29
- All Nippon - Some flights suspended until March 29
- Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon - 90% reduction in flights
- Japan Airlines - Some flights suspended until March 28
- Korean Air - Some flights suspended until the end of March
- Singapore Airlines and SilkAir - Some flights suspended until March 1
- Qantas - Suspended until March 29
- Air New Zealand - Suspended until March 29
Europe and the Middle East
- Air France - Suspended until February 9
- British Airways - Suspended until February 29
- Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines - Beijing and Shanghai flights suspended until February 29; other routes until March 28
- Turkish Airlines - Suspended until the end of February
- Etihad - Suspended from February 5
- Emirates - Suspended from February 5
- Qatar Airways - Suspended until further notice
- Finnair - Beijing and Shanghai flights suspended until February 29; other routes to March 29
- KLM - Beijing and Shanghai flights suspended until February 9; other routes to February 29
- Iberia - Suspended until February 29
Related Content
- These airlines have suspended flights to and from China
- New airline announces daily flights from Huntsville to Orlando
- Technical outages affecting airlines
- US State Department charter flight departs China amid coronavirus outbreak
- United Airlines flight diverted after third pet incident in a week
- Southwest Airlines offers introductory Hawaii flights for as low as $49
- American Airlines has now canceled flights past Labor Day because of Boeing grounding
- A Michigan woman says a passenger assaulted her as she slept on a Spirit Airlines flight
- Trump administration suspends US commercial flights to 9 destinations in Cuba except Havana
- Suspended Fayetteville fire chief retires
Scroll for more content...