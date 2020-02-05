Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

These airlines have suspended flights to and from China

Article Image

Airlines around the world have responded to the coronavirus outbreak by suspending flights to and from China, severely disrupting travel by tourists and busi...

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 11:35 AM
Posted By: CNN

Airlines around the world have responded to the coronavirus outbreak by suspending flights to and from China, severely disrupting travel by tourists and business executives in one of the world's busiest aviation markets.

Here's a roundup of some major airlines that have suspended or reduced their flights to mainland China:

North America

  • American Airlines - Suspended until March 27
  • United Airlines - Suspended until March 28
  • Delta - Suspended until April 30
  • Air Canada - Suspended until February 29

Asia and Oceania

  • Air Asia - Some flights suspended until February 29
  • All Nippon - Some flights suspended until March 29
  • Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon - 90% reduction in flights
  • Japan Airlines - Some flights suspended until March 28
  • Korean Air - Some flights suspended until the end of March
  • Singapore Airlines and SilkAir - Some flights suspended until March 1
  • Qantas - Suspended until March 29
  • Air New Zealand - Suspended until March 29

Europe and the Middle East

  • Air France - Suspended until February 9
  • British Airways - Suspended until February 29
  • Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines - Beijing and Shanghai flights suspended until February 29; other routes until March 28
  • Turkish Airlines - Suspended until the end of February
  • Etihad - Suspended from February 5
  • Emirates - Suspended from February 5
  • Qatar Airways - Suspended until further notice
  • Finnair - Beijing and Shanghai flights suspended until February 29; other routes to March 29
  • KLM - Beijing and Shanghai flights suspended until February 9; other routes to February 29
  • Iberia - Suspended until February 29

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events