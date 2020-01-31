Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville police: Mastin Lake Road between Lucretia Avenue, Buttrey Drive closed due to house fire Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NYPD seizes 275 pounds of pot in huge drug bust

Article Image

The New York Police Department has made what it called a "tremendous" drug seizure.Officials recovered 275 pounds of marijuana and more than 12,000 TH...

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 9:31 AM
Posted By: CNN

The New York Police Department has made what it called a "tremendous" drug seizure.

Officials recovered 275 pounds of marijuana and more than 12,000 THC cartridges used for vaping Wednesday night after searching a storage facility in Staten Island, NYPD Sergeant Mary O'Donnell confirmed to CNN.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, O'Donnell added.

"That's an awful lot of illegal drugs that will never be sold on the streets of #StatenIsland thanks to the great men and women @NYPD120Pct and @StatenIslandDA," NYPD Staten Island's Assistant Chief Kenneth Corey tweeted.

While many of the comments in response to the tweet were congratulatory of NYPD's bust, some Twitter users voiced their opinion that marijuana should be legal.

"Looks like weed and vape pens, most would agree that they should be legal for recreational use," one person commented.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to legalize marijuana in his state. If Cuomo succeeds, New York would become the 12th US state to legalize cannabis for recreational use.

Cuomo already has passed legislation to expunge the marijuana convictions of thousands of New Yorkers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events