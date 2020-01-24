Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Naval Station Great Lakes is on lockdown

Article Image

Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois is on lockdown, according to the base's Facebook page."LOCKDOWN FOR NAVSTA GREAT LAKES. RUN, HIDE, FIGHT! ALL PE...

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 8:38 AM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 8:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois is on lockdown, according to the base's Facebook page.

'LOCKDOWN FOR NAVSTA GREAT LAKES. RUN, HIDE, FIGHT! ALL PERSONNEL, LOCKDOWN. TAKE COVER IN NEAREST BUILDING OR STRUCTURE. AWAIT INSTRUCTION. ALL GATES ARE CLOSED,' the post read.

The post indicated someone may have entered through the station's gates without authorization.

No other details were immediately available.

Naval Station Great Lakes, on the shore of Lake Michigan, is the Navy's largest training base, according to its website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events