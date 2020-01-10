Clear
BREAKING NEWS Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally arrested on felony charges Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

US imposes sanctions on Iranian steel and other metals

Article Image

Iran has a long memory, a history of retaliation - and often uses proxies to do it. Brian Todd reports.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 10:39 AM
Posted By: CNN

The Trump administration is imposing new sanctions on Iran following attacks on US and allied troops earlier this week, Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday.

"The President is issuing an executive order authorizing the imposition of additional sanctions against any individual owning, operating, trading with, or assisting sectors of the Iranian economy including construction, manufacturing, textiles, and mining," Mnuchin told reporters at the White House.

He noted those would be both primary and secondary sanctions and that the executive order allows the US to designate other sectors in the future.

Additionally, the US is announcing 17 specific sanctions against Iran's largest steel and iron manufacturers, three Seychelles-based entities, and a vessel involved in the transfer of products.

The actions, the administration says, will "cut off billions of support to the Iranian regime."

The administration is also sanctioning eight senior Iranian officials who were involved in Tuesday's strike, Mnuchin said.

The announcement, Mnuchin said, is "part of our commitment to stop the Iranian regime's global terrorist activities," noting that the sanctions will be in effect "until Iran stops its terrorist activities and commit to never having a nuclear weapon."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events