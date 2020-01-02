Clear
Sheffield police apprehend one of two suspects in deadly Wednesday shooting

The victim died at Huntsville Hospital.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 11:20 AM
Updated: Jan 2, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Sheffield Police Department says one of the two suspects in the deadly shooting of a man on Wednesday is now in custody.

Police said the shooting happened about noon on Popular Street in the Manning Homes housing complex in Sheffield.

The victim, James McDaniel, was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital where he later died.

Police described the suspects as a male and female considered to be armed and dangerous. According to the department, prior to McDaniel's death, he identified the female suspect as Francis Marion. 

Police said the suspects ran into the woods after the shooting. A helicopter was brought in to help with the search. The Tuscumbia Police Department brought in its K9 unit. The unit later lost the scent of the suspects.

According to the department, information received later in the day identified the male suspect as Jordan Gardner. Officers then set up surveillance at an apartment in the area of the original call, police said. They took Gardner into custody outside the apartment.

Gardner is being held in the Sheffield City Jail.

Police are still searching for Marion. If you have information, call 256-386-5630. 

