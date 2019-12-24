Clear
Huntsville firefighters battle Christmas Eve apartment fire

Huntsville Fire got the call around 5:30.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 9:26 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

The fire happened around 5:30 at Malibu apartments on Benaroya Ln. It left severe damage in one apartment and smoke damage in 8. Five adults are displaced at least for the night. Red Cross is assisting. One person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. 

