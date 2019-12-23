Democratic senator says House cohorts have 'gaps' in impeachment case

Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama on Sunday described the allegations against President Donald Trump as "serious" but said he is keeping an open mind when it comes to the Senate impeachment trial.

Appearing on ABC's "This Week," Jones said he has been reviewing information about the allegations that Trump used his office to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on a potential political rival.

"I'm trying to see if the dots get connected. If that is the case, then I think it's a serious matter. I think it's an impeachable matter," he said. "But if these dots aren't connected and there are other explanations that I think are consistent with innocence, I will go that way too.

"What I really want to see, though, is to fill in the gaps," he said. "There are gaps."

Jones stressed the importance of understanding the situation in its entirety.

"People can make up their mind with gaps in testimony, but I would like to see a full and complete picture. And we don't have that because the President has refused to have his people come and testify and deliver documents," he added.

In the Senate, Jones has been among the more moderate members of his party, although Alabama itself is still considered overwhelmingly Republican -- and the seat a top target for the GOP.

A former prosecutor, Jones was elected to fill the Senate seat left open when Trump appointed Jeff Sessions to be attorney general.

The ensuing GOP primary to replace Sessions in 2017 saw former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore emerge victorious before accusations of sexual abuse derailed his already controversial bid. Moore has denied all wrongdoing.

Come 2020, Jones will be especially vulnerable in this deeply red state. Last month, Sessions announced he will run to re-take his old seat.