Community remembers victims of Town Creek tornado

It has been a difficult few days for the community of Town Creek. Many knew the two victim, Chase and Keisha Godsey.

Today was the first time people in this area were able to see the damage in person. Stephanie Crews grew up in this neighborhood and went to school with Keisha.

"Keisha was funny, I grew up with Keisha," Crews said. "I played softball with Keisha, she was a fun, loving, good person."

Crews is also close with Wayne and Rhonda Lovett, who are in critical condition at a hospital in Birmingham. The Lovett's home was one of several completely ruined.

"It's like destroyed, there's trees everywhere," Crews said. "There's stuff stuck in trees, there's nothing left."

However, volunteers like Brian Sawyer are doing what they can to help clean up. He also knew the Godseys.

"Just good people, helping anyway they could," Sawyer said. "It's good memories of the community down here."

A community that is relying on faith and support from others.

"Keep everyone in prayers, because they still have a long way to go," Sawyer said.

There are several ways you can help both families. To donate to the Lovett family, click here. To donate to the Godsey family, click here or here.