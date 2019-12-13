Clear
BREAKING NEWS House Judiciary Committee approves articles of impeachment against President Trump Full Story

Hasbro rolls out official Baby Yoda toys

Article Image

It's what we've all been waiting for.Hasbro, the toymaker, announced that...

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 8:45 AM
Updated: Dec 13, 2019 9:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

It's what we've all been waiting for.

Hasbro, the toymaker, announced that Baby Yoda toys and collectible figures are finally available for purchase, and they're starting at $9.99.

That's right -- the cutest alien in the galaxy could soon be yours, filling our homes with joy and adorableness.

The toys are now available for pre-order, but won't actually be shipping until May. So even though they won't be ready for this holiday season, you could use them as a Memorial Day gift, maybe? Or a Fourth of July gift?

Baby Yoda apparel is already available from some retailers, but figurines had not yet been officially released. Now, that's changing, with the introduction of Baby Yoda plush toys, action figures and collectibles.

There's even one that includes Baby Yoda's iconic broth bowl.

Baby Yoda has quickly become one of the most popular figures of 2019, after the character appeared on Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian,' which debuted in November.

Since the character's unveiling, the hype has spread across the internet -- even turning the alien into viral meme.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events