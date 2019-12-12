Former NBA Commissioner David Stern underwent surgery after sudden brain hemorrhage

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern underwent emergency surgery Thursday after a sudden brain hemorrhage, the professional basketball league said in a statement.
'Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family,' the NBA said.
A 911 call about an individual with a 'cardiac condition' came in around 2 p.m. Thursday, a New York City Fire Department spokesman told CNN.
That individual was taken to St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital.
More to come.
