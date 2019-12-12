Clear

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern underwent surgery after sudden brain hemorrhage

Article Image

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern underwent emergency surgery Thursday after a sudden brain hemorrhage, the professional basketball league said in a statem...

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Dec 12, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: CNN

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern underwent emergency surgery Thursday after a sudden brain hemorrhage, the professional basketball league said in a statement.

'Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family,' the NBA said.

A 911 call about an individual with a 'cardiac condition' came in around 2 p.m. Thursday, a New York City Fire Department spokesman told CNN.

That individual was taken to St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital.

More to come.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events