That's what a man in Charles City, Iowa yelled after his car plunged into an icy river.
Gael Salcedo, 18, was on his way to North Iowa Area Community College when his Jeep hit a patch of ice on the road, according to CNN affiliate KIMT. Salcedo lost control of his car -- he turned to the right and from there, everything went blurry, he said. His car, though, plummeted into the Winnebago River.
'I didn't know where I was going and then I just didn't know what to do. I was just thinking in my head 'I think I'm going to die,'' he told KIMT.
Salcedo rolled the windows down, worried that his car would sink. The ice and water surrounding him were below freezing temperatures, according to KIMT.
He couldn't find his phone, so he did the next big thing: He used Siri.
Officials with the Mason City Fire Department arrived at the scene quickly, but the river current immobilized the driver's side door shut.
There were no other options -- Salcedo had to walk out, Lt. Craig Warner with the Mason City Fire Department told KIMT.
'My hands were freezing. I couldn't feel my legs anymore, so I was struggling a lot and the water was just so strong,' Salcedo told KIMT. 'I kept tripping, and I had the guy help me up a bunch of times and I used all my strength to get out of the water.'
With Warner's help, Salcedo made it out of the river and into the ambulance. He was treated for shock and released from the hospital just a few hours later, according to KIMT.
Related Content
- Man rescued after shouting, 'Siri, call 911,' after his car plunged into an icy river
- Police: Man calls 911, simulates gunshots using his shoe
- Car pulled from Tennessee River by Morgan County Rescue Squad
- Jeremy Pruitt disciplined for shouting out his Alma Mater
- Car submerged in Elk River
- Good Samaritans rescue woman from Tennessee River
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Pinpointing 911 cell calls
- Citgo employee helps woman call 911 on Simon Porter
- 911 call center in Limestone County updates technology
- Limestone County 911 call center gets new location technology