Crews respond to multiple wrecks on I-565 and I-65

Around 5:15 a.m. police and first responders told WAAY 31 they were working 4 wrecks in eastbound lanes of I-565 at the Mooresville Road exit. One vehicle was flipped upside down in the eastbound lanes. A vehicle hit the median in the westbound lanes at the same exit. Traffic is starting to backup in the area.

Around 5:00 a.m., WAAY 31 crew also passed a wreck involving two vehicles at the Greenbrier Exit on I-565. The vehicles were being removed from the roadway.

A vehicle ran into the median on I-565 westbound at the Pratt Avenue overpass. Traffic is down to one lane.

According to Morgan County 911, at 4:55 a.m., first responders were responding to two separate wrecks around the 319 mile marker on I-65. This is near Lacon Road and does involve lane closures.

Huntsville and Madison police are warning drivers to use caution on all elevated portions of I-565 due to icy road conditions.