Student and school resource officer injured in second high school shooting in Wisconsin this week

An Oshkosh school resource officer and a student were injured at a Wisconsin high school Tuesday after the student armed with a weapon confronted the officer, police said. It's the second high school shooting incident in Wisconsin this week.

Officers were called to Oshkosh West High School for an officer involved shooting at 9:12 a.m. local time (10:12 p.m. EST), according to Oshkosh Police Officer Kate Mann, a department spokeswoman.

The student and school resource officer were the only two injured during the altercation, said Mann, who did not know their condition.

No other information was available, she said.

Earlier, police said in a Facebook post that an armed student confronted a school resource officer and both injured and taken to local hospitals.

The school was on lockdown and parents instructed to reunite with their children at Perry Tipler Middle School, police said.

On Monday in Waukesha, an officer shot an armed 17-year-old student at a high school classroom, police said of the shooting at Waukesha South High School in the Milwaukee suburb. The suspect, who police said pointed a handgun at officers, is in stable condition, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack told reporters.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident at Waukesha South High School unfolded after a student reported a classmate with a handgun. That's when a school resource officer rushed to a classroom and began getting other students to safety, police said in a press release.

Other officers responded and tried to start a dialogue with the suspect, Jack said. After the suspect refused to remove his hands from his pockets and ignored the officers, he removed the gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers, the police chief said.

One of the officers -- not the school resource officer -- fired, striking the suspect, police said. A firearm was recovered from the scene, according to the release, citing that the officer who opened fire was an 11-year veteran of the police department.

School district Superintendent Todd Gray said, "This is a superintendent's worst nightmare."

A separate incident at a different school in the same city saw a 15-year-old boy taken into custody after police found him with a replica firearm later at his home, according to a police press release.

Police were called to Waukesha North High School around 1 p.m. Monday for reports of a student with a gun, the release said. After the school was placed on lockdown, an investigation found the student was no longer on school property.

Police responded to the student's home and found a replica of a firearm, police said.