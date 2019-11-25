A company is recalling more than half a million pounds of pork products because they were not inspected, officials said.
The 515,000 pounds of raw pork items were produced and distributed in Illinois, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Thursday. They were produced between November 25, 2017 to November 9, this year.
They include pork loin, pork back ribs and pork chops, and were shipped to Illinois retail locations. The complete list of affected items can be found here.
"The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 18267' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Illinois," the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.
Federal officials said they received an anonymous tip that the company was producing products without inspection, outside inspection hours, leading to the recall.
Morris Meat Packing, a Maywood, Illinois, company, recalled the pork products.
Related Content
- Half a million pounds of pork products recalled after anonymous tip
- Johnsonville issues recall for frozen pork product
- More than 228,000 pounds of Spam, other products recalled
- More than 2 million pounds of chicken products recalled in eight states
- More than 700 pounds of raw beef and pork recalled by Birmingham business
- 6.5 million pounds of beef recalled due to salmonella outbreak
- More than 30,000 pounds of chicken products recalled for contamination-risk
- Perdue recalls 31,000 pounds of chicken
- Anonymous winner claiming $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot
- 5.1 million pounds of beef added to recall due to salmonella