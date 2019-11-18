Clear

Cat food sold nationwide is recalled over risks to pets and humans

Article Image

A Utah company is recalling two-pound frozen bags of Quest beef cat food sold nationwide over fears it may be contaminated with salmonella."Salmonella...

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 9:26 AM
Posted By: CNN

A Utah company is recalling two-pound frozen bags of Quest beef cat food sold nationwide over fears it may be contaminated with salmonella.

"Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products," the US Food and Drug Administration said this week.

The items affected were distributed nationwide through retail stores and are identified with UPC 6-91730-17101-8, Lot N128. No illnesses have been reported.

A sample collected tested positive for salmonella, prompting the recall.

"The firm was notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture when sample was collected and tested positive for salmonella. The firm did conduct their own test which resulted in a negative result," the federal agency said.

Symptoms of salmonella infections in pets include being lethargic, diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite and abdominal pain. Pets can infect other animals or humans.

The recall is by Go Raw, LLC, of Cottonwood Utah.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events