Clear

Shooting reported at New Jersey high school football game

Article Image

At least two people were transported to the hospital Friday evening after a shooting took place during a high school football game in New Jersey, police said...

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: CNN

At least two people were transported to the hospital Friday evening after a shooting took place during a high school football game in New Jersey, police said.

One victim is a "young juvenile" and the other is a young male, said Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin. Both are "seriously injured," Riggin said.

Riggin said there were several police officers and administrators at the game but did not give additional details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Police were called around 8:38 p.m. while the Pleasantville High School team was hosting Camden High School and police are coordinating with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, said Matthew Hartman, spokesman for Pleasantville police.

The Newark office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted its agents were responding.

CNN Philadelphia affiliate KYW showed aerial footage of police at the stadium.

This is a developing story. Return for updates

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events