Shooting reported at New Jersey high school football game

At least two people were transported to the hospital Friday evening after a shooting took place during a high school football game in New Jersey, police said.
One victim is a "young juvenile" and the other is a young male, said Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin. Both are "seriously injured," Riggin said.
Riggin said there were several police officers and administrators at the game but did not give additional details about the circumstances of the shooting.
Police were called around 8:38 p.m. while the Pleasantville High School team was hosting Camden High School and police are coordinating with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, said Matthew Hartman, spokesman for Pleasantville police.
The Newark office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted its agents were responding.
CNN Philadelphia affiliate KYW showed aerial footage of police at the stadium.
This is a developing story. Return for updates
