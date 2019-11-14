Decatur home burglary suspect arrested in Tennessee; 2 hospitalized

Decatur police say a suspect is in custody after a home burglary Wednesday evening.

On Nov. 13 around 11:45 p.m., the department received a call about a burglary in progress in the 2200-block of Essex Drive SW. Officers responded and determined the suspect had entered the residence and, after a disturbance, driven away in the couple's silver 2017 Honda CR-V with the license plate, HBN846.

Police say the stolen vehicle has not been located. It is believed to be missing the spoiler above the rearview window.

The residents were both taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening, but severe injuries. As of Thursday afternoon, police say the victims are still hospitalized and in stable condition.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Warren Andrew Bennett Jr. of Athens. He was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee on unrelated charges and will be extradited for his active warrants with Decatur police.

Police say Bennett is charged with two counts of burglary first-degree and two counts of assault first-degree.