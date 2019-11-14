Clear

A record number of fliers expected around Thanksgiving, TSA says

Article Image

The number of passengers flying over this Thanksgiving holiday period should be one for the record books, the Transportation Security Administration says....

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 9:08 AM
Posted By: CNN

The number of passengers flying over this Thanksgiving holiday period should be one for the record books, the Transportation Security Administration says.

About 26.8 million passengers are expected to pass through TSA checkpoints nationwide from the Friday before Thanksgiving through the Monday afterward, or November 22 to December 2, TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Patricia Cogswell said Wednesday.

That would be a record for the Thanksgiving period, and about 4% more than the same time last year, Cogswell said at a news conference at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be "the single busiest day ever for the US airline industry," said Sharon Pinkerton, senior vice president for industry group Airlines for America.

About 3.1 million passengers are expected on that day, December 1, Pinkerton said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events