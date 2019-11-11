Jimmy Carter admitted to hospital for procedure to relieve pressure on his brain

Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted Monday night to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta ahead of a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, the Carter Center announced in a statement posted to Twitter.
The pressure was caused by bleeding from his recent falls, the center said.
Carter, 95, will undergo the procedure Tuesday morning.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
