Clear
BREAKING NEWS Multiple North Alabama schools operating on 2-hour delay Tuesday Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jimmy Carter admitted to hospital for procedure to relieve pressure on his brain

Article Image

Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted Monday night...

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 8:41 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 9:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted Monday night to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta ahead of a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, the Carter Center announced in a statement posted to Twitter.

The pressure was caused by bleeding from his recent falls, the center said.

Carter, 95, will undergo the procedure Tuesday morning.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events