Kroger debuts a new logo and slogan

Kroger is rolling out a new logo in a major modernization effort.

The grocery chain said in press release Wednesday that the redesigned logo and new slogan, "Fresh for Everyone," is "inclusive, clear and memorable." The new contemporary design ditches the blue circle that formerly encompassed the brand name and features a refreshed font.

Shoppers will see the new logo in stores along with "Kroji," which is a version of emoji characters that represents its "customers, associates and communities in an inclusive, relatable, optimistic and fun way. "

Kroger delivered upbeat guidance at its investor day Tuesday. It expects next year's earnings and same-store sales to top analysts' expectations. That excited investors because the 136-year-old grocery chain has been recently struggling against its competitors

Shares surged 11% Tuesday and helped Kroger wipe away its year-to-date losses.

The upbeat forecasts shows that "Restock Kroger," an initiative launched two years ago, is working. Kroger focused on lowering its prices, developing more private label brands and increasing its digital shopping initiatives.

The changes are meant to bolster itself against growing competition.

Last week, Amazon made grocery delivery free for Prime members as part of a massive revamp to its Amazon Fresh program. Amazon is also reportedly planning a new grocery chain separate from Whole Foods, which it bought for $13.7 billion in 2017.

Walmart, which is the nation's largest grocery, is beefing up its delivery options, too. Kroger is also being threatened by the rise of Aldi. The German-owned budget chain is on track to become country's third largest supermarket chain behind Walmart and Kroger, with 2,500 stores by the end of 2022.

Modernizing Kroger

Kroger is trying to fight off its competitors with new partnerships.

Last year, it launched "Kroger Ship," a direct home delivery service with plans to expand it. It already offers delivery from 1,200 of its stores through third-parties like Instacart and curbside pickup at 1,250. In total, Kroger has around 2,800 stores across the United States.

It also purchased a 5% stake in Ocado in May 2018, a United Kingdom-based delivery company that will help Kroger set up various systems to help it manage logistics and delivery route planning in the US.

Kroger also signed a deal with Microsoft that will that will bring digital shelves, price tags, and advertisements to two pilot stores in Ohio and Washington State as part of a larger modernization effort.