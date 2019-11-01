Man in Jesus Halloween costume accused of punching police officer

Click here for updates on this story
San Diego (KGTV) -- A man dressed in a Jesus Halloween costume allegedly punched a San Diego police officer during a fight in the Gaslamp Quarter.
San Diego police said officers were trying to break up a brawl during a Halloween celebration on Fifth Avenue at around 1 a.m. Thursday when the incident happened.
According to police, one officer who was attempting to stop the melee was apparently sucker-punched by a man dressed up as Jesus Christ.
The officer suffered a two-inch cut to his eye and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
Meanwhile, police were unable to track down the costumed assailant.
