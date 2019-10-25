Man knocked into water after shark bites kayak

Click here for updates on this story

Central Valley (KSBY) -- The shark that bit into a Central Valley man's kayak Friday morning off the coast of Cambria is estimated to be a 10-foot great white.

The two say they went out fishing in separate kayaks between 8 and 8:30 a.m. and were about one to two miles north of Leffingwell Landing at the time.

The man in the kayak that was bitten was knocked into the water and shaken up but not injured.

The kayakers tell KSBY the shark swam off after the incident.

Fish and Wildlife reportedly collected teeth fragments from the kayak and will send them to a marine biologist to be analyzed.

CAL FIRE says another boater in the area heard the kayakers' distress call and pulled them onto the boat.

