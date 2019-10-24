Clear

Bunnies dumped on side of road rescued by neighbors

Article Image

The intersection of Glass Road and Bray's Point in Gloucester is where nearly two dozen bunnies were dumped over the weekend.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 9:04 AM
Posted By: WTKR

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WTKR) -- The intersection of Glass Road and Bray's Point in Gloucester is where nearly two dozen bunnies were dumped over the weekend.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Department, they were called to the intersection on October 20 after a neighbor reported finding a large number of white bunnies on the loose near the road.

Neighbors and deputies ran around in the dark with nets, trying to catch as many as they could.

In total, 18 were caught and are now being cared for by a family in Mathews. Unfortunately, some of bunnies that were dumped have died. Those caring for the bunnies say they were hit by cars because drivers didn't see them in the dark.

Animal Control and the sheriff’s department are investigating the crime. They say since the animals were pets, the offense is considered animal cruelty.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events