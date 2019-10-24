GLOUCESTER, Va. (WTKR) -- The intersection of Glass Road and Bray's Point in Gloucester is where nearly two dozen bunnies were dumped over the weekend.
According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Department, they were called to the intersection on October 20 after a neighbor reported finding a large number of white bunnies on the loose near the road.
Neighbors and deputies ran around in the dark with nets, trying to catch as many as they could.
In total, 18 were caught and are now being cared for by a family in Mathews. Unfortunately, some of bunnies that were dumped have died. Those caring for the bunnies say they were hit by cars because drivers didn't see them in the dark.
Animal Control and the sheriff’s department are investigating the crime. They say since the animals were pets, the offense is considered animal cruelty.
Related Content
- Bunnies dumped on side of road rescued by neighbors
- Many upset after trash dumped on side of Madison County road
- Athens neighbors react to flooded road
- Berzett road neighbors want to see a nearby fire hydrant
- Neighbors on Moores Mill Road state safety concerns
- House fire on Chadwell Road has neighbors concerned
- Neighbors want change to flood-prone road in Morgan Co.
- Dog gets a second chance at life after being dumped on road
- Traffic alert: Blake Bottom Road shut down for dump truck extraction
- Huntsville Fire and Rescue battles house fire on Tyler Road