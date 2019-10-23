Oregon State student biking on wrong side of the road arrested after refusing to give officer ID

Oregon State Police released body camera video on Wednesday that shows the arrest of an Oregon State University student who refused to provide her ID to officers during an alleged traffic violation.

The body camera video depicts the arrest of Genesis Hansen, a 21-year-old student, who was initially stopped in Corvallis on October 13 for failing to ride her bicycle within the lanes of the road, according to police.

In the 38-minute video, Hansen repeatedly questions why she was stopped and whether she is required to provide identification to the officer.

According to the ACLU of Oregon, "it is not illegal in Oregon to refuse to identify yourself, but police may detain you until they establish your identity."

When another officer arrives on scene, the initial officer explains the situation.

"Every question that I ask, we go in a circular argument wherein they state 'I don't answer questions,'" the officer explains. "It's a minor stop to start with, but that's where we're at."

After about 15 minutes of further discussion, in which Hansen, who describes herself to officers as a petite African American mixed woman, declines to provide her ID, the initial officer issues an ultimatum.

"I need you to either give me your identification now, or you're going to be placed under arrest," the officer says. "Which do you want to do?"

"I don't answer questions," she responds.

The officers then move to arrest Hansen, and the body camera video shows her being forced to the ground as they place her in handcuffs.

One officer says, "she is not complying" during the arrest while Hansen repeatedly exclaims, "I'm not moving."

A second struggle breaks out shortly afterward when Hansen, in handcuffs and lying on her stomach, asks to sit up. Officers agree to the request and move to help her sit up, but Hansen begins to move by herself while shouting "I don't need your help" and demanding to sit up by herself. Officers then forcefully return Hansen to a laying position on her stomach.

At several points in the recording, officers can be heard engaging with gathered onlookers who, after witnessing the second struggle with Hansen, can be heard calling the actions of the officers "unnecessary" and "abusive."

"We are being gentle," a police officer replies to the onlookers.

A group of officers eventually arrive to the scene, and Hansen is ultimately placed in the back of a vehicle. She was arrested for interfering with an officer and resisting arrest, according to the citation released by Oregon State Police. Hansen was eventually transported to the Benton County Jail and released, according to the citation.

The district attorney said that Hansen will not be charged. "There isn't a statute requirement for you to present your driver's license when you are riding a bicycle," Benton District Attorney John Haroldson told CNN.

After reviewing the tape several times Haroldson says he told police there "weren't grounds to pursue charges."

Hansen did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

NAACP denounces arrest

In a statement, the NAACP Alaska Oregon Washington State Area Conference (AOWSAC) "denounce the victimization, inhumane treatment and unlawful arrest" of Hansen.

The organization said they viewed the incident as "another example of racial inequity and excessive use of force imposed on communities of color by law enforcement," according to the statement. The group called for the charges to be withdrawn and for police to apologize.

"Now Corvallis has made bicycling while black an egregious thing in this United States of America," E.D. Mondainé, president of the Portland NAACP, said Tuesday at a press conference.

Oregon State Police said that is investigating the incident.

"As an agency that is committed to eliminating racial profiling and implicit bias in policing, these allegations are being meticulously reviewed and we are compiling as much information as possible," Oregon State Police said in a statement.

"The agency understands the importance of vigorously investigating these allegations and is taking a serious look at the incident," the statement adds.