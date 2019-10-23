Penn State suspends fraternity after a 17-year-old died in an off-campus house

Penn State University announced on Tuesday the interim suspension of a fraternity after a 17-year-old died last weekend at an off-campus house.

State College Police responded to a medical emergency Saturday evening at about 9:30 p.m. at an off-campus residence where a 17-year-old male was unconscious and was experiencing shallow breathing, police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

The off-campus house was allegedly occupied by members of the Chi Phi fraternity but was not the fraternity's official house, Penn State University said Tuesday.

The Alpha Delta Chapter of the fraternity has been suspended until more information is known, the university said. State College Police and the University's Office of Student Conduct are investigating.

"The interim suspension means the fraternity loses all privileges as a recognized student organization pending the outcome of the investigations," Penn State said in a release.

The individual who died was visiting the area and was not a Penn State student, according to the university.

"The Chi Phi Fraternity prayers are with this young man's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," said Michael Azarian, executive director of the Chi Phi Fraternity. "While the incident at an off-campus residence was not part of fraternity activities, we will monitor the investigation by the university and local officials."

The death comes more than two years after 19-year-old Timothy Piazza, a sophomore at Penn State, died during a night of pledging at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. The death led to charges against a number of fraternity members and jail time for three people.