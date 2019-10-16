2 people questioned in Birmingham girl's disappearance charged in unrelated cases

Two people in police custody in the disappearance of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney in Birmingham, Alabama, have been charged in unrelated cases, the city's police chief said.

The two are still persons of interest in the 3-year-old's disappearance because video evidence and witnesses connect them to the vehicle police recovered over the weekend, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said Tuesday night at a news conference.

Kamille was last seen on Saturday at a birthday party at the Tom Brown housing community in Birmingham.

Investigators are waiting for DNA evidence to determine whether Kamille was ever in the vehicle, Smith said.

Police interviewed both people and did not get any pertinent information on the child's location, Smith said, but were able to secure warrants on charges unrelated to her disappearance.

Patrick Devone Stallworth, 39, was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute. Smith said the pornography was found on Stallworth's cellphone. He's being held on $500,000 bond.

Derrick Irisha Brown, 29, is being held on a probation revocation with no bond. Her probation was for an unrelated kidnapping, Smith said.

Smith said police so far have not found any connection between the two and Kamille's family.

It is not known if either Brown or Stallworth have attorneys.

The investigation into the Kamille's kidnapping is ongoing. Smith said.

"In my heart, I believe that she is alive, and we are going to press forward in hopes that she is. It is my hope and prayer that we are able to bring her back home to her family safely," he said.

The multi-state Amber Alert said Kamille may have been abducted by a man and a woman in a dark-colored SUV. Stallworth and Brown were taken into custody Sunday night for questioning after a vehicle fitting that description was found.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in Kamille's kidnapping, and a private individual put up another $1,000. Smith asked people at the Tom Brown housing community to come forward if they have cell phone video that might help.

Kamille's father is begging for the return of his daughter.

"Drop her off anywhere and let her out. Somebody will see her. Everybody knows what's going on," Dominic McKinney told CNN affiliate WBMA. "That will be the end of that. We just want the baby back."

Kamille is 3 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, according to the Amber Alert. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with a Minnie Mouse leopard print design.

If you have any information regarding Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, please contact the Birmingham Police Department hotline at 205-297-8413. An additional tip line is available at 205-297-8413 and you can report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.