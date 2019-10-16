Watch the biggest moments of the CNN/New York Times debate last night

Twelve Democratic presidential candidates faced off Tuesday night on the same stage at the CNN/New York Times debate. Watch some of the biggest moments of the night here:

Buttigieg to O'Rourke: I don't need lessons from you

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg sparred over O'Rourke's suggestion for a mandatory buyback of AR-15s and AK-47s, and the logistics behind that policy.

Klobuchar to Warren: You're making GOP talking points

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota went after front-runner Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts for her support of the 'Medicare for All' single-payer health care plan.

'The difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something that you can actually get done,' Klobuchar said.

Buttigieg and Warren go head-to-head over health care

Warren became the main target in the race on Tuesday. In addition to attacks from Klobuchar, Warren was criticized by Buttigieg for refusing to give a yes-or-no answer to questions about the costs of the 'Medicare for All' health care plan.

Biden: My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong.

Former Vice President Joe Biden responded to President Donald Trump's attacks on him and his son Hunter Biden concerning his son's business ties to foreign countries.

Gabbard and Buttigieg spar over Trump's Syria withdrawal

Buttigieg and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii got into a heated exchange over Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria and how they would have handled the situation in the region.

What Warren, Biden and Sanders say about their ages

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Biden and Warren were the oldest candidates on the stage. Hear what they had to say about their ages.

Warren takes a jab at Biden while complimenting Obama

Warren took a veiled jab at Biden after crediting former President Barack Obama with supporting the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Impeach, yes, candidates say. But don't divide us more.

The candidates commented on the impeachment inquiry.

Castro: Police violence is also gun violence

CNN's Anderson Cooper asked former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro about his plan to prevent further gun violence in America.

Here's how Yang says he flipped a Trump voter's support

Businessman Andrew Yang shared a story of how he was able to convince a Trump supporter to become a Yang supporter.

Billionaire Tom Steyer's response to call for no more billionaires

Sanders and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer discussed their plans for closing the wealth gap.