Cuba Gooding Jr. hit with new charge in groping case

Article Image

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of groping a woman at a Manhattan bar in June. Gooding denies the allegations.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 8:02 AM
Posted By: CNN

Cuba Gooding Jr. is facing an additional, undisclosed charge in a New York sex abuse case.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office did not reveal the exact nature of the charge or if it's tied to the same accuser in a hearing Thursday.

The Oscar winner was previously charged with two misdemeanors: forcible touching and sex abuse in the third degree, related to the alleged groping incident in June. A 29-year-old woman filed a police report at the time stating Gooding grabbed her breast at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Manhattan.

Gooding has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies the allegations.

A somber looking Gooding showed up in Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday with his team of lawyers for what was scheduled to be the start of his trial, but Manhattan Assistant D.A. Jenna Long told the judge there was a new, previously uncharged incident.

The case was adjourned to Oct. 15 for Supreme Court arraignment. The new charge will be unsealed then.

Gooding said nothing to the judge during Thursday's hearing. He did not comment on the additional charge and thanked the court officer with a nod and a quiet "thanks" after the judge dismissed them for the day.

Gooding immediately left the courtroom with his lawyers and security, and made his way to the elevator. Bystanders were held back as he exited and Gooding's team did not deliver a statement following his appearance.

The defense had filed a motion to dismiss the case in June and have stated that video from the bar supports Gooding's innocence.

Gooding faces up to a year in jail if convicted.

