How do you update a beloved pumpkin pie recipe? Less sugar and more spice

For the first time in nearly a century, one of America's oldest and best-loved recipes for pumpkin pie is getting an update. Brace yourselves, bakers.

Libby's, the company that popularized canned pumpkin, has rejiggered its trusted pumpkin pie recipe after the original debuted 75 years ago.

The "new-fashioned" pumpkin pie recipe features an extra helping of cloves, adds sweetened condensed milk and skimps on sugar.

It's creamier and spicier, but otherwise, the recipe is largely the same: pumpkin puree, evaporated milk and buttery pre-made pie crust are all present, though the pie spends fewer minutes in the oven.

Why mess with perfection then, Libby's? It's not clear, but it has offered dairy-free versions of the recipe, too, so even lactose-intolerant pie lovers can get a forkful.

Will the update play well at the dining room table this year? Only if diners taste a difference.

And if bakers simply can't part with the original recipe, they should keep an old can handy â — ingredients and instructions are printed on the back.