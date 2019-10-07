Woman boards Delta flight without ticket or identification

Authorities are investigating how a woman managed to board a Delta Air Lines flight from Orlando to Atlanta without identification or a boarding pass.

The Orlando Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a suspicious person report Saturday morning at the airport.

When the officers arrived, the passenger had been escorted off the plane by Delta representatives after she was unable to produce a boarding pass for the flight, according to the statement.

Officers asked the passenger for identification and for her boarding pass. She said she had thrown her ticket away and did not have Identification, the police statement said. The officers then escorted the passenger to the shuttle to exit airport property.

The Transportation Security Administration told CNN in a statement that the individual was screened prior to boarding the plane.

"We are working with law enforcement to investigate the incident at the plane and will not be providing any additional information at this time," the TSA statement said.

The FBI was notified and will be following up on the incident, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Delta Air Lines apologized to Flight 1516 passengers in a statement "for the delay after a person not ticketed for that flight was removed from the aircraft." Everyone onboard was rescreened as a precaution, the airline said.

"Delta is working with local law enforcement and the Transportation Security Administration on their investigation and we are conducting our own review of this as well," the airline's statement said. "Safety and security is always our top priority."