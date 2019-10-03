Four killed in knife attack at Paris police headquarters

Four people were killed in a knife attack at police headquarters in Paris on Thursday, a police union official said.

The assailant, an administrative officer employed by the police, was shot dead. There is no indication of a motive yet.

At least one officer was among those killed in the attack inside the building, which is located near the Notre Dame Cathedral on the Île de la Cité in central Paris.

The island is on lockdown, with roads cordoned off by police and firemen and ambulances on the scene.

Loïc Travers, Secretary of the National Police Alliance for the Ile-de-France region, told France's BFM TV that the attacker 'has been with us for over 20 years.'

This is a breaking story, more to follow.