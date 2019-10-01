16 students in Indiana were accidentally injected with insulin during a TB test, school district says

Sixteen students at an Indianapolis area high school were accidentally injected with small doses of insulin during a tuberculosis test Monday, the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township reported.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the school district said medical personnel from Community Health Network were testing 16 students for TB when it was discovered the youths were accidentally injected with insulin. As soon as administrators discovered the error, the students were transferred to local hospitals for observation, according to the statement.

It is anticipated that all students will be released Monday evening, school district Director of Communications Dr. Dana Altemeyer said.

"The MSD of Lawrence Township has a long-standing and strong partnership with Community Health Network," the district said in a statement. "We have full confidence that the events of today are isolated in nature and will be addressed swiftly by the Community Health Network."

The students, who are part of a health sciences program at McKenzie Center for Innovation and Technology, were required to get a TB test and a flu shot before on-site clinical experiences, said Altemeyer said.

"Community Health Network is committed to patient safety and is working closely with MSD of Lawrence Township to determine the cause of error and evaluate processes," said Community Health Network in a statement. "The safety of the students in our care is top priority."

According to the school district website, Community Health Network has been working with the school district for about eight years.