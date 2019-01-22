560 furloughed workers apply for unemployment in Alabama

Hundreds of furloughed employees in Alabama have now filed for unemployment. This afternoon we've learned 560 government employees have filed claims in the last month. The employees are about to miss their second paycheck and with no end to the shutdown in sight they're trickling into the Alabama Career Center for help and to find temporary work.

"Unemployment benefits are available for folks who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own. So a layoff, a plant company shutdown, a plant relocating," said Alabama Career Center System manager Mike Fowler.

Manager Mike Fowler said anyone needing to file for unemployment can either visit the career center, or apply from their computers at home.

"They'll need to give their social security number. They'll need a drivers license or state id number. And then they'll just provide the information about their most recent employer."

No government employees were at the career center when WAAY 31 stopped by on Tuesday. We did talk to a few people who told us they've noticed more people applying for jobs in the recent weeks. They said they feel sorry for the government workers and hope they're able to get back to work and get paid soon.

"I'm praying for them and I'm praying that the shutdown ends soon. Look for other work if you can, you know, a temporary something if you can," said Paula Wiggins.

People can collect benefits for up to six months. The maximum you can collect a week in Alabama is $265.