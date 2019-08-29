Back to school, no more summer vacation (if you even took one) and cooler temps on their way.
If you are going to be in the house anyway, you might as well enjoy some of what's streaming.
There's plenty of new content available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now and Acorn TV in September.
Click through the gallery above to see some of what you can enjoy.
Related Content
- What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in September
- Disney's new streaming package with Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu is just $13
- Should Netflix and Hulu give you emergency alerts?
- 'The Office' is leaving Netflix in 2021
- Netflix may have to say goodbye to 'The Office' and 'Friends'
- Netflix prices are going up
- Producers of Netflix's 'Dogs' want to tell your pup's story in Season 2
- Netflix to cut back on smoking after 'Stranger Things' criticism
- Amazon's Alexa will now give Brits health advice
- Hot & Humid To Start September
Scroll for more content...