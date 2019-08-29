Clear

What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in September

Article Image

Back to school, no more summer vacation (if you even took one) and cooler temps on their way.If you are going to be in the house anyway, you might as...

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

Back to school, no more summer vacation (if you even took one) and cooler temps on their way.

If you are going to be in the house anyway, you might as well enjoy some of what's streaming.

There's plenty of new content available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now and Acorn TV in September.

Click through the gallery above to see some of what you can enjoy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events