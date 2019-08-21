'Dancing With the Stars' new cast revealed

Season 28 of "Dancing With the Stars" truly has something for everyone.

Reality stars, music stars, TV stars and a political star.

Wait, what?

That's right, President Donald Trump's former press secretary Sean Spicer has signed on to see if he can dance around the ballroom like he used to around some of those reporter questions.

The full cast was announced Wednesday on "Good Morning America."

Here's who else will be competing:

Lauren Alaina - Country singer and Season 10 runner-up on "American Idol"

Christie Brinkley - Former supermodel and actress

Ally Brooke - Pop singer and member of the girl group Fifth Harmony

Hannah Brown - The most recent star of "The Bachelorette"

Karamo Brown - Culture expert on the Netflix reality series "Queer Eye"

Kate Flannery - Actress and former star on "The Office"

Ray Lewis - NFL legend and sportscaster

Kel Mitchell - Actor and former Nickelodeon star who was one half of "Kenan and Kel"

Lamar Odom - Former NBA player, reality star and Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband

James Van Der Beek - Actor and former star of "Dawson's Creek"

Mary Wilson - Singer and former member of The Supremes

The celebs will compete with their pro partners when the new season premiers September 16 on ABC.