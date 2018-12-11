Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

55 Tennessee state parks to offer free guided hiking events

The hikes are for all ages and abilities and are each led by an experienced ranger.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 6:51 AM
Posted By: AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee is offering free guided hikes at 55 state parks to kick off 2019.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced the free offering as part of its annual First Day Hike program, part of America's State Parks First Day Hikes in all 50 states.

The hikes are for all ages and abilities and are each led by an experienced ranger. They will take place from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6 at the various parks.

More information on the hikes can be found online at https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/first-day-hikes/ .

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Florence
26° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: °
Fayetteville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Decatur
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events