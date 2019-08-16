Jeffrey Epstein's cause of death was suicide by hanging, law enforcement officials say

Jeffrey Epstein's cause of death was suicide by hanging, the New York City medical examiner's office has determined, two law enforcement officials told CNN on Friday.
The news came almost a week after the multimillionaire was found in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where the 66-year-old was awaiting trial on federal charges accusing him of sexually abusing underage girls and running a sex trafficking ring. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The autopsy on Epstein's body was performed Sunday, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner said in a statement at the time, but its determination was pending further information. A private pathologist also observed the autopsy, the statement said, calling it 'routine practice.'
The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the autopsy showed Epstein 'sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones.'
There are multiple investigations into the circumstances around the accused sex trafficker's death, including by the FBI and the Justice Department's Inspector General.
