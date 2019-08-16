Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jeffrey Epstein's cause of death was suicide by hanging, law enforcement officials say

Article Image

Jeffrey Epstein's cause of death was suicide by hanging, the New York City medical examiner's office has determined, two law enforcement officials told CNN o...

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 4:17 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 4:59 PM
Posted By: CNN

Jeffrey Epstein's cause of death was suicide by hanging, the New York City medical examiner's office has determined, two law enforcement officials told CNN on Friday.

The news came almost a week after the multimillionaire was found in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where the 66-year-old was awaiting trial on federal charges accusing him of sexually abusing underage girls and running a sex trafficking ring. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The autopsy on Epstein's body was performed Sunday, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner said in a statement at the time, but its determination was pending further information. A private pathologist also observed the autopsy, the statement said, calling it 'routine practice.'

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the autopsy showed Epstein 'sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones.'

There are multiple investigations into the circumstances around the accused sex trafficker's death, including by the FBI and the Justice Department's Inspector General.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events