Police swarmed a North Philadelphia neighborhood where six officers were wounded Wednesday in a gun battle and standoff with a gunman, a federal law enforcement source told CNN.
The injuries were all non-life threatening, the source said.
The information from the source followed a tweet from a Philadelphia police spokesman who said five officers were wounded.
'Multiple injuries to Officers. 5 PPD Officers Shot - at area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Shooting still active,' Sgt. Eric Gripp said Wednesday via Twitter.
Just around 6 p.m. more gunfire could be heard at the scene.
'Suspect is still firing. STAY OUT OF THE AREA,' Gripp said via a tweet.
Philadelphia police were first called to the scene for drug activity, Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CNN affiliate KYW.
Video from a news helicopter showed more than 50 police vehicles at the scene.
The video also showed police officers kneeling and crouching behind various cars with guns drawn.
Gripp, a spokesman for the department's public affairs office, also asked media helicopters to 'pull back.'
Temple University put its Health Sciences Center, about 2 miles from the standoff, on lockdown, school spokesman Ray Betzner said.
'Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding,' the university said on Twitter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Related Content
- Police in active standoff with shooter who has wounded six Philadelphia officers
- Redstone Arsenal trains for active shooter situation
- Florence police take precautions in case of an active shooter
- Police respond to active shooter in downtown Cincinnati
- Huntsville Police Department prepares hundreds for active shooter situation
- Officials: 4 wounded, shooter dead at Florida yoga studio
- Limestone County school officials, authorities practice active shooter training
- First responders train for active shooter situations at Grissom High
- Redstone Arsenal is more prepared for an active shooter situation
- Police responding to a shooting in Philadelphia where several officers have been injured