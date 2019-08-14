Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison County sheriff: Homicide investigation underway after body found in intersection Full Story

Man accused of force-feeding meth to his cat

Article Image

A New Mexico man has been charged with a felony after police say his cat tested positive for methamphetamines.Aaron Spaulding, 39, was initially arres...

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 7:06 AM
Posted By: CNN

A New Mexico man has been charged with a felony after police say his cat tested positive for methamphetamines.

Aaron Spaulding, 39, was initially arrested on June 4 and accused of battering his girlfriend and holding her against her will, the Las Cruces Police Department said in a statement.

While police were responding to the incident at Spaulding's home, they learned he may have been neglecting his dog and a domestic shorthair cat, police said.

Authorities said he strangled and force-fed drugs to the cat, and announced Tuesday that they'd upgraded his animal cruelty counts to a felony after tests found the cat had methamphetamines in its system.

Information on his attorney was not immediately available.

He was originally charged with false imprisonment, two counts of battery against a household member, interference with communication and two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, according to court records.

Authorities said a veterinarian reported signs of neurological deficits in the cat, who was treated and adopted into another home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events