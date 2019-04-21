53-year-old Hollywood police officer dies

Dozens of people gathered in Scottsboro Sunday afternoon to pay their respects to Hollywood Police Officer Bobby Joe Rollins who died Friday.

WAAY 31 went to the visitation and learned about Rollins' lifelong commitment to service that inspired many.

"Made me more responsible. More proud of who I am and what I do," Robert Rollins, Officer Rollins' son, said.

Robert Rollins serves in the United States Marine Corp, and he credits his dad for his commitment to public service.

"There was never a time when he was selfish in his life. He was the type of dude who would give his shirt off his back to an old lady in the freezing cold rain just to help her, see her smile," Robert said.

According to the Hollywood Police Department, Officer Rollins started with the department back in 2004 as a part time officer. Chief Jason Hepler told WAAY 31 people like Rollins are hard to find.

"He was just one of those types of officers that anything you needed done or anytime you needed somebody to work he would do what he needed to do, and you never really had to check up on him. You'd ask him to do something and he'd get the job done," Hepler said.

Before he was a police officer, Rollins worked for the Scottsboro Fire Department. Rollins' wife Melissa told WAAY 31 she admires her husband's life saving legacy.

"I am very proud of my husband. There's no doubt that he is with the Lord Jesus Christ. That's where he always said he was going to be, and he knew without a doubt," Melissa Rollins said.

However, more than his career as a public servant, Melissa hopes her husband's death will help people remember the impact a single person can make.

"I think he's touched a lot of lives just by serving and doing for others. I just hope that maybe other people will find the courage to do something for other people and want to serve," Melissa said.

Melissa also told us her husband's career resulted in post traumatic stress disorder. She said he went to counseling for it and encouraged other emergency response personnel to talk about the things they see on the job.

Officer Rollins' funeral is Monday at noon at the Scottsboro Funeral Home. He leaves behind a wife and four children ages 17, 16, 9, and 3.