Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory - Heat Advisory View Alerts

Actor Danny Trejo comes to aid of baby that was trapped in overturned car

Article Image

Actor Danny Trejo jumped into action when he saw an overturned car with a baby trapped inside.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 6:50 AM
Posted By: CNN

One of Hollywood's best-known villains, Danny Trejo, came to the rescue of a baby that was trapped in an overturned vehicle in Los Angeles.

It wasn't a stunt for an upcoming movie. It happened in real life on Wednesday.

The actor jumped into action after witnessing two vehicles crash causing one to rollover. The overturned vehicle that was sitting on its roof still had a baby strapped into a car seat inside.

Trejo said he tried crawling in through a broken window but couldn't get the seat belt unhooked. With the help of another bystander, Monica Jackson, they were able to free the child.

"The only thing that saved the little kid was his car seat," Trejo told a photographer on the scene.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told CNN affiliate KABC that three people were taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not life threatening.

"Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else," Trejo told CNN affiliate KABC. "Everything."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events