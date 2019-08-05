Reese's and Krispy Kreme drop their latest sugary collaboration

It's either a diabetic's nightmare or a chocolate-peanut butter lover's dream.

Krispy Kreme issued two new doughnut flavors in a collaboration with Reese's, and we can't tell if they're amazing or a bit much.

The doughnut chain will be offering limited-edition Reese's Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers and Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers doughnuts.

These aren't the Reese's filled doughnuts Krispy Kreme has done before. The new creations look like Original Glazed but have either a peanut butter or chocolate/peanut butter filling running through the circle.

"Our latest co-creation with Reese's is our best yet! If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme and Chocolate Kreme, then how could we not offer that to America? Well it does. So we are. And it's amazing," Dave Skena, the company's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

The doughnuts -- each providing 27 grams of sugar and more than 300 calories -- are meant to be a companion to Reese's new Peanut Butter Lovers Cups, which have a layer of peanut butter on top.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after the chain debuted a redesigned store in North Carolina that features a revamped menu even more focused on giving our dentists heart attacks. The store sells concoctions like doughnut ice cream sandwiches and doughnut milkshakes, though these options are not available nationwide.