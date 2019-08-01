Family turns backyard into hemp farm to treat son's illness

Click here for updates on this story

Oak Creek, WI (WTMJ ) -- Most farmers in Wisconsin grow hemp to make big money, but that's not the case for a family in Oak Creek.

During the last few months, Dave and Dace Glaz have turned their backyard into a hemp farm with the hope that what they grow can one day help their son.

"These plants came from Colorado," said Dave Glaz.

The major undertaking for the first-year growers involves 2,000 high-grade hemp plants.

"We're always taking care of them. I thought we'd get a break, no, we're always out here," said Glaz.

The Glazes say the time and monetary commitment are well worth it knowing who their crop could help.

"They called them 'breakthrough' seizures," said Glaz.

Their son Andrew's epileptic seizures started when he was just a few years old and continued into his teens.

"It's so difficult because you just don't know from one day to the next what's going to happen," said Glaz.

While Andrew tried pharmaceutical drugs, the side effects were tough to bear.

"He just didn't seem to be very happy; he seemed to be more mopey," said Glaz.

The Glazes heard about CBD success stories for other kids with epilepsy, and they decided to let Andrew give it a try.

"Eleven months later, no seizures, no funky brain activity," said Glaz. "It's kind of like I saw my little boy again. He started to smile."

While they were pleased CBD worked for their son, the Glazes didn't quite trust the products you can find on store shelves.

"You go to a gas station, highly unlikely you're getting anything of any quality," Glaz said.

With a little research and mentorship, the Glazes applied for a state license and started their own hemp operation with strains proven to work best for children and young adults suffering from epileptic seizures. Andrew even helps tend the field.

"It's kind of weird to think about it, that the medicine that I'm taking is right in my backyard," Andrew said.

It allows him to do activities most of us take for granted.

"One of the main things that seizures were holding me back from was like driving and stuff, and that's something I really enjoy," he said.

