Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Another brand of inclined sleepers recalled over infant safety

Article Image

About 24,000 inclined sleepers sold under the Disney and Eddie Bauer brand names have been recalled as a precautionary measure after infant deaths in connect...

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 7:22 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 8:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

About 24,000 inclined sleepers sold under the Disney and Eddie Bauer brand names have been recalled as a precautionary measure after infant deaths in connection with similar products were reported.

The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission and Dorel Juvenile Group USA are recalling the company's Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet, the commission said in a bulletin. The company is offering a refund.

'Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleepers and contact Dorel for a refund in the form of a $60 voucher,' the commission said.

The sleepers have been sold at a number of big-box retailers, including Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and other children's stores since 2014.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the products. The recall was issued because infant deaths have been reported with the use of other inclined sleepers that have allowed infants to roll from their back to their stomach or side.

In April, 4.7 million Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleepers were recalled after the Consumer Product Safety Commission linked 30 infant deaths to the sleepers over a decade.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events